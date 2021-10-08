Police log

THURSDAY

-7:33 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 200 block of East North Street.

-7:05 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.

-2:02 p.m.: warrant. Robert Joseph Parker, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:18 p.m.: burglary in progress. A burglary in progress was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-12:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-10:43 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at in the 300 block of East North Street.

Crashes

Marissa M. King, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

King was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when she hit the stopped vehicle in front of her waiting to turn that was driven by Brandi N. Weber, 19, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.