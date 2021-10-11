Police log

SUNDAY

-6:34 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at a property in the 700 block of East Parkwood Street.

-5:42 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1100 block of Evergreen Drive.

-4:36 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a drugs offense at the Hampton Inn on Hampton Court.

-3:50 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-3:21 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 500 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:58 p.m.: assault in progress. An assault in progress was reported.

-9:40 p.m.: robbery. A past robbery was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-6:45 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Tim Hortons on Michigan Street.

-5:23 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of drugs in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

-10:27 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 300 block of East North Street.

-10:12 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported at a property in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

FRIDAY

-3:47 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 2400 block of Collins Avenue.

-3:35 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 2900 block of Bridlewood Drive.

-9:01 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at Mutual Federal Savings Bank on South Ohio Avenue.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

