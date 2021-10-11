Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-8:50 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 300 block of East Court Street.
SUNDAY
-4:44 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 900 block of North Wagner Avenue in Sidney.
-3:58 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-3:39 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
Village log
SUNDAY
-7:14 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3400 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.
-1:10 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of North Pike Street in Anna.
-4:26 to 4:31 a.m.: vandalism. Two vandalism incidents were reported on Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.
-3:10 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
-1:18 a.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
SATURDAY
-11:28 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 15800 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.
-11:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-9:29 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 2700 block of Cardo Road.
-8:26 p.m.: disturbance. An adult was arrested after a disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.
-2:46 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1800 block of Russia Versailles Road.
-10:02 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Russia Versailles Road.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-6:03 a.m. to 2:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SUNDAY
-2:52 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 15200 block of County Road 25A in Anna.
-1:54 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 100 block of West Pike Street in Anna.
-12:14 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
SATURDAY
-8:36 a.m. to 10:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.