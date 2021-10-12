Police log

MONDAY

-11 p.m.: criminal trespass. James Andrew Schmidt, 54, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-5:37 p.m.: robbery. A robbery in progress was reported at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-4:03 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on East Court Street.

-2:23 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Fish Thrift Store on Michigan Street.

-1:17 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

-12:23 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Burkes Outlet on Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Monday at 4:58 p.m.

Kirk Travion Brown, 21, of Sidney, was in the Walmart parking lot when he backed into a parking spot in front of the parked vehicle owned by Morgan C. Goffena, of Sidney. When attempting to park, Brown’s brakes failed and struck Goffena’s vehicle, causing damage.

• Jamie Tharp, 33, of Cincinnati, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:53 p.m.

Tharp had pulled from a private drive on Vandemark Road and in front of the northbound vehicle that was driven by Singh Parminder, 33, of Chino, California.

• Rita F. Harness, 60, of Sidney, was cited with an obeying traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:02 a.m.

Harness was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she ran the red light at Interstate 75 exit ramp and hit the vehicle exiting off the exit ramp that was driven by Mark Edward McDonald, 58, of Wapakoneta.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:43 a.m. to 11:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

-9:57 a.m. to 12:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.

SUNDAY

-7:35 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:16 a.m. to 11:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:42 p.m. gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak.

-11:20 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:02 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-12:21 a.m. to 9:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

THURSDAY

-4:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-10:41 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-6:03 a.m. to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-9:57 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

