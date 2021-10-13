Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:07 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Kuther and Hathaway Roads.

-9:17 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 1200 block of Campbell Road in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 900 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:08 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 20000 block of Miami Shelby East Road.

TUESDAY

-6:23 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3400 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:51 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-5:05 to 8:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

