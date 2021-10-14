Police log

THURSDAY

-12:50 p.m.: warrant. Sarah Jane Corner, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-3:13 p.m.: drugs. Police received a report of drugs at East Court Street at South Ohio Avenue.

-2:21 p.m.: warrant. Joshua Robert Holman, 35, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:45 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-10:04 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from American Trim on Michigan Street.

-3:55 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Sidney Car Care on Fourth Main Avenue.

Crashes

Penny L. Hendrickson, 56, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:16 p.m.

Hendrickson was traveling southbound vehicle on North Vandemark Road when she told police she dropped something on the floorboard of the car and when she reached down for it and took her eyes off the road, she went off the right side of the road and hit a fire hydrant. A nearby witness said the car then flipped before coming to a final stop in the upright position. The fire hydrant was broken off of the ground.

• Barbara A. Hinerman, 66, of Sidney, was cited with hitting a pedestrian after a crash on Saturday at 11:20 a.m.

Hinerman told police she was making a left hand turn from South Ohio Avenue onto East Court Street on a green light when the sun got in her eyes and did not see Della M. Shaffer, 66, of Sidney, and hit her.

Shaffer told police she was walking across the crosswalk on a walking signal, saw the vehicle and tried to jump out of the way, but was struck by the right side fender of Hinerman’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:47 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-6:22 to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

