Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:34 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down at Stoker and Dawson Roads.

-10:51 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 3300 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-7:38 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-6:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14100 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:52 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:38 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:37 to 6 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.