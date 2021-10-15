Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-1:34 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down at Stoker and Dawson Roads.
-10:51 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 3300 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.
THURSDAY
-7:38 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-6:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14100 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.
Village log
THURSDAY
-10:52 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-10:38 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-3:37 to 6 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.