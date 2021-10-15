Police log
FRIDAY
-3:40 a.m.: warrant. Paul Alexander Kirkland, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
-10:34 p.m.: warrant. Leah Victoria Righter, 27, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.
-1:29 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Holy Angels Catholic Church on South Ohio Avenue.
-11:10 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were twice at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:59 to 5:04 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-9:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-6:15 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.
WEDNESDAY
-10:18 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-7:05 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby for a sport event.
-6:36 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
-11:53 a.m. to 11:42 p.m. medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.