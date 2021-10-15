Police log

FRIDAY

-3:40 a.m.: warrant. Paul Alexander Kirkland, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-10:34 p.m.: warrant. Leah Victoria Righter, 27, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:29 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Holy Angels Catholic Church on South Ohio Avenue.

-11:10 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were twice at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:59 to 5:04 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-6:15 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-7:05 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to standby for a sport event.

-6:36 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:53 a.m. to 11:42 p.m. medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

