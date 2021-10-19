Police log

TUESDAY

-12:38 a.m.: warrant. David Michael Brooks, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-8:41 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-7:37 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of East Water Street.

-4:10 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Mendards on North Lester Avenue.

-1:21 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-10:05 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 800 block of Fair Road.

SUNDAY

-2 p.m.: counterfeit money. Police took a report of counterfeit money at the police department.

-1:45 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.

-1:06 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Sidney Municipal Pool on Tawawa Drive.

-9:42 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of East North Street.

SATURDAY

-9:03 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Murphy’s Craft Bar on East Poplar Street.

-8:26 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at the Waffle House on Folkerth Avenue.

-5:29 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Murphy Oil USA on Michigan Street.

-4:03 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of West Ruth Street.

-2:40 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-1:04 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue.

-5:08 a.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-5:37 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-12:03 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past and breaking and entering was reported at a property in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-8:57 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

FRIDAY

-11:34 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

-9:12 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Morgan Taylor Marker, 28, of Sidney, was issued a summons on driving under OVI suspension charges.

-4:11 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Jeremy Ray Myers, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on grand jury indictment.

Crashes

Haylie Schlater, 27, of Rossburg, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:13 p.m.

Schlater was traveling southbound on South Main Avenue when she attempted to make a left hand turn onto Water Street and hit the southbound vehicle on South Main Avenue that was driven by Chelsea E. Small, 29, of Sidney.

• Leigh A. Cline, 44, of Sidney, was cited with operation of an operation of vehicle at stop violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:29 p.m.

Cline was stopped at the stop sign facing the east on Gleason Drive preparing to turn right onto Vandemark Road and then she proceeded through the stop sign without clearing the intersection and hit the southbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Brian R. Holthaus, 46, of Fort Loramie.

• Christopher Wilt, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:42 p.m.

Wilt was traveling westbound in the 100 block of West Water Street when he failed to stop in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Morgan L. Sherman, 17, of Sidney. The collision caused Sherman’s vehicle to then hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Susan E. Sekas, 69, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:19 a.m. to 1:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-12:58 to 1:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Crewsresponded to two fire calls.

SUNDAY

-3:13 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:02 a.m. to 11:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-7:22 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-3:01 to 5:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.

-5:17 a.m. to 11:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-6:56 p.m.: standby. Firefighters responded to sports standby detail.

-3:46 to 10:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-9:33 a.m. to 11:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

