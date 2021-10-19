Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-9:32 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies assisted with a pursuit on County Road 25A.
-6:39 p.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported to have been violated in the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-3:35 p.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 2400 block of South Vandemark Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-10:27 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in Port Jefferson.
MONDAY
-4:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported heard in the 2400 block of Foster Road in Houston.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:29 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 10800 block of Cisco Road in Sidney.
MONDAY
-3:23 to 10:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.