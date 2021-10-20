Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:06 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1200 block of Eilerman Road.

-9:36 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 1300 block of Luthman Road.

TUESDAY

-8:23 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 900 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

-7:53 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Vandemark and River Roads.

Crashes

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:38 p.m.

Steven A. Braun, 54, of Houston, was traveling southbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road pulling a farm disk implement and though he tried to get over enough for the northbound vehicle, he did not move over far enough to the side of his lane and hit that northbound vehicle driven by Jeff L. Michael, 48, of Sidney.

• Gage Dalton Wannemacher, 20, of Anna, was cited with a violation for improper passing to the left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

Wannemacher was traveling westbound on state Route 119 and when he was passing a vehicle on the left side and was still left of center he side swiped an eastbound vehicle driven by Paul Huecker, 51, of Minster, as he was merging back into his lane.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:58 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of North Linden Street.

-1:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damage was reported in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in Fort Loramie.

-1:50 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 16200 block of County Road 25 in Anna.

TUESDAY

-11:56 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-5:33 p.m.: drugs. An adult was arrested after drugs was reported in the 300 block of Black Foot Trail in Piqua

-3:33 p.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 47 in Houston.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-11:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Firefighters from Minster, Fort Loramie, New Bremen, St. Marys Township and Van Buren Township finish-up putting out a house fire at 03601 East Shelby Road, Minster. Dispatch recieved a report of the fire on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 9:49 a.m.. A barn fire at the same residence also occured there over the weekend. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN102121HouseFire-1.jpg Firefighters from Minster, Fort Loramie, New Bremen, St. Marys Township and Van Buren Township finish-up putting out a house fire at 03601 East Shelby Road, Minster. Dispatch recieved a report of the fire on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 9:49 a.m.. A barn fire at the same residence also occured there over the weekend. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

