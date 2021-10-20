Police log

TUESDAY

-11:25 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood Street.

-5:58 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Alpha Community Center on East Court Street.

-1:57 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the Sidney Plaza on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-9:23 p.m.: failure to comply. Adrian L. Gregory, 23, of Conover, was issued a summons on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer charges.

Crashes

Douglas Barlow, 74 of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:31 a.m.

Barlow was traveling eastbound at state Route 47 when he failed to stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Robb North, 50, of Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-2:05 to 7:31 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

