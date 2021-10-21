Police log

THURSDAY

-12:26 a.m.: warrant. Anthony William Bauer, 51, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-8:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a report that shots were heard in the area of North Miami Avenue and Jefferson Street.

-6:19 p.m.: warrant. Allen Mickael Blasingim, 25, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:30 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at the Alpha Community Center on East Court Street.

-3:10 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:01 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at in the 700 block of East Avenue.

-11:26 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported at the Wagner building on Fair Road.

Crashes

Stephen E. Rose, 44, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:27 p.m.

Rose was traveling eastbound on Court Street and when turned left onto West Avenue he was hit in the rear bumper by the westbound vehicle on Court Street that was driven by Dan M. Ryan, 53, of Carrollton.

• Thomas R. Struck, 26, of Springfield, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:06 a.m.

Struck was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Colleen Reilly Gong, 28, of Troy.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

