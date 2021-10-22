Police log

THURSDAY

-10:46 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-7:52 p.m.: menacing. A menacing was reported at Marathon gas station on West Hoewisher Road.

-7:38 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at the BMV on Milligan Street.

-6:15 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-8:30 a.m.: warrant. Crystal D. Shockey, 39, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:48 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-3:48 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Executive Arms Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.

-3:39 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:20 a.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 800 block of Park Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:47 to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

-4:33 to 8:46 a.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:42 a.m. to 6:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.

-12:04 a.m. to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

TUESDAY

-8:47 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:58 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.