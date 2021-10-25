Sidney man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY — A man involved in an officer-related injury was sentenced to prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

On March 27, 2021, a law enforcement official attempted to stop his vehicle, Devin Michael Williams, of Sidney, fled at excessive speed, ran multiple stop signs and drove recklessly to elude the officer. As the officer, William Bradley Anderson of the Sidney Police Department, attempted to apprehend Williams, he received serious physical injuries in the line of duty.

When Williams was stopped, he was carrying $1,600 in cash received from drug trafficking, along with a loaded Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun in a backpack within his reach. Williams was accused of selling drugs in the vicinity of a school and in the presence of a juvenile. The drugs included between 20 and 27 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy (MDMA), Oxycodone, Alprazolam (Xanax), and between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana. He also had in his possession bags and scales for carrying and weighing drugs.

On April 1, 2021, Williams was officially indicted on nine felony counts for drug trafficking and related charges, as well as assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply with the order or signal of police.

Williams entered a plea of guilty on Aug. 23, 2021, to two third degree felonies — trafficking in drugs and failure to comply with the order or signal of police — and the other seven felony charges were dismissed. On Oct. 21, 2021, he received a sentence of 24 months for each count, to be served consecutively.

The inability to follow the rules of probation resulted in additional sentencing.

Jerome G. Edmond, 59, of Sidney, attended a probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 for violating probation. On or about Sept. 28, Edmond tested positive and admitted using cocaine and methamphetamine, waiving his right to a probable cause hearing. The court immediately sentenced house arrest for 30 days and to undergo drug and alcohol counseling. He was ordered to pay court fees, or, in lieu of his ability to pay the fees, to do community service. On Jan. 6, 2020, Edmond had been convicted of tempering with evidence, a third degree felony, where he threw a baggie of Marijuana out of a car window during a traffic stop.

James Quincy Ford, 47, of Sidney, tested positive for Cocaine on or about Sept. 27, 2021. Ford previously had been convicted on Aug. 11, 2021, of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. A Community Control Violation Contested Hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Zachary Kingery-Mash, 19, of Sidney, waived his right to a probable cause hearing on Sept. 29, admitting probable cause for probation violation. He was released on bond and was required to appear at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20 for a revocation hearing. During the hearing his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to serve his original 180 days in the Shelby County Jail for for two previous charges, attempted breaking and entering, along with contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, two first degree misdemeanors, both occurring on or about Oct. 3, 2020. Eight days of the sentence were waived as time served while awaiting sentencing. Kingery-Mash will be eligible for early release after half his sentence is served if all fines and other costs are paid.

Manny R. Perez, 22, of Sidney, attended a probation violation probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. On or about Sept. 28, 2021, Perez was accused of probation violation by breaking five rules: he was operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, he admitted to selling Marijuana, he was associating with individuals involved in criminal activity, and he possessed both alcohol and drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear for a revocation hearing on Nov. 10, 2021, at 9 a.m. On April 24, 2021, Perez was previously convicted of trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, where he sold or attempted to sell Hashish in liquid form.

