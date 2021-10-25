Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:11 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies engaged in a pursuit in the 1800 block of state Route 29, which ended in the arrest of a Richmond, Indiana man who is accused of stealing a Richmond Police cruiser. The vehicle was crashed and the man was taken into custody.

SUNDAY

-4:06 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of Miami Conservancy Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-3:31 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 100 block of Edgewood Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:31 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down at Young and South Third Streets in Anna.

-1:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 14300 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

-6:48 a.m.to 12:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-8:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 18700 block of Linker Road in Jackson Center.

-9:37 a.m. to 8:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

