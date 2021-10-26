Police log

MONDAY

-9:09 p.m.: domestic violence. Jeffrey A. Meyer, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-8:19 p.m.: warrant. Abdoulaye Kane, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:07 p.m.: obstructing official business. Ryan Anthony Moorman, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on obstructing official business charges.

-6:04 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue.

-4:16 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-2:48 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-noon: trespass. Trespassing was reported at Industrial Label and Equipment on East Avenue.

-8:16 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

Crashes

Brittany R. Eary, 22, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:42 p.m.

Eary was traveling southbound on North Miami Avenue when he failed to stop in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Dominic L. Knepper, 42, of Sidney.

• Lindasy Brook Roth, 33, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:28 p.m.

Roth was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue she hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Jaden Ashton Swiger, 18, of Sidney. Roth’s then lost control of the vehicle, stuck a mail box, crossed over a private drive and struck a utility pole, causing it to roll onto its top.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

