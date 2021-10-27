Police log

TUESDAY

-12:04 a.m.: warrant. Kyrah Shay Symons, 32, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-2:14 p.m.: warrant. Alexis Renee Lane, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:01 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-7:17 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of North Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:33 to 10:16 crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-5:32 to 11:15 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls; one was for mutual aid.

-5:17 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conduct a carbon monoxide investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

