Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:54 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-8:09 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported in the 800 block of North Miami Avenue.

Crashes

Kylee A. Wheeler, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:06 p.m.

Wheeler was traveling westbound on Russell Road when she hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was attempting to turn south onto Sixth Avenue that was driven by Adrian M. Franklin, 39, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:58 a.m.

Alexis R. Lane Boyd, 27, of Sidney, and Julia F. Gergorski, 62, of Grand Island, New York, were both backing up from parking spots in the Speedway parking lot on Michigan Street when they struck each other. Both drivers told police they failed to see each other.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:02 a.m. to 9:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

TUESDAY

-4:29 p.m.: vehicle fire. Crews responded to a vehicle fire.

-2 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-10:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-8:02 to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

