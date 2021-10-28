Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-7:35 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies provided assistance to another unit on Interstate 75 at mile marker 92.
Village log
THURSDAY
-10:03 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 4400 block of Knoop Johnston Road.
-6:37 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-7:36 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Mason Road at state Route 29 in Sidney.
-5:55 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 400 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.
WEDNESDAY
-4:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
