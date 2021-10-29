Police log

FRIDAY

-1 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Steven Douglas Hilleary Jr., 36, of Piqua, was arrested on disorderly conduct_intoxicated create risk of harm charges.

-1:15 a.m.: domestic violence. Lisa Dawn Six, 31, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.

THURSDAY

-11:39 p.m.: warrant. Gerald Ivan Edwards Jr., 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:42 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-10:22 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Old Wash House on East Court Street.

-4:40 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at City Hall on West Poplar Street.

-3:49 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-3:33 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at IVEX on South Stolle Avenue.

-1:20 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

-1:04 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of Viking Court.

-10:30 a.m.: warrant. Tyler Sebastian Richards, 24, of Covington, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Richard L. Gresham, 81, of Sidney, was cited with a starting and backing violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:59 p.m.

Gresham was backing out of a parking spot across the double yellow line on West Poplar Street in an attempt to proceed eastbound and hit a parked vehicle across the street that was driven by Nina S. Gudgell-Jones.

• John O’Reilly, 63, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control on Wednesday at 10:16 a.m.

O’Reilly was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop for and rear-ended the parked and unoccupied construction work truck that is owned by Sturm Construction which had its hazard lights activated in the eastbound curb lane while construction workers were working on the road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:48 to 7:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-8:24 a.m. to 8:49 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.

-3:07 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:25 a.m. to 11:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.

-7:33 to 10:16 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-5:17 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-5:32 a.m. to 4:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls; one was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

