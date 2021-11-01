Police log

MONDAY

-1:12 a.m.: warrant. Stone Rocky Leon, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:09 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-9 p.m.: warrant. Wesley Allen Suthers, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:19 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Parkwood Street.

-12:45 p.m.: recovered stolen property. Stolen property or vehicle was reported recovered at the police department.

-10:51 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

-3:19 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-1:18 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-12:19 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-12:10 a.m.: warrant. Megan Marie Bockrath, 31, of Anna, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-9:58 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-2:54 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-1:55 p.m.: warrant. Carl Henry Shaw, 56, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:11 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Orthopedics of Southwest on Third Avenue.

Crashes

Joanna Thomas, 36, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:03 a.m.

Thomas was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 near Folkerth Road when she jumped the curb on the south side of the road and hit a guardrail.

• Tyler Jonathon Koppin, 27, of Troy, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:35 p.m.

Koppin was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he ran the red light at Sixth Avenue and hit the vehicle driven by Isaac James Fitzpatrick, 40, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:50 p.m.

Marilyn R. Zedeker, 79, of Sidney, told police she was traveling southbound on West Avenue on a green light at the intersection of state Route 47 when the vehicle, driven by William S. Stumph, 36, of Sidney, turned onto West Avenue in front of her causing a collision.

Stumph told police he was turning south onto West Avenue from state Route 47 on a green light when Zedeker hit him in the side.

With no witnesses present, police were unable to determine who was at fault so no citations were issued as vehicle also had already been moved after the crash.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on private property on Thursday at 8:46 p.m.

Scott D. Long, 42, of Sidney, was traveling south in the Sidney Food Town parking lot on Wapakoneta Avenue when he hit a light pole head-on.

• Leslie Nicole Worley, 32, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:13 p.m.

Worley was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she failed to stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Kaylee Shelvin, 25, of Tipp City.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-6:14 a.m. to 1:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-3:20 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:57 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-6:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three calls.

-10:34 a.m. to 7:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-2:49 to 2:59 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to two automobile crashes.

-7:47 a.m. to 8:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls; one was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

