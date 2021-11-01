Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:47 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 400 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Jackson Center.

-10:29 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 4600 block of Russia Houston Road.

SUNDAY

-7:22 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at Museum and Lockport Trails in Piqua.

-11:33 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6000 block of Wright Puthoff Road.

SATURDAY

-10:58 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2000 block of West Russell Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-10:54 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 3800 block of Newport Road in Fort Loramie.

-4:20 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-12:50 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive in Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-9:58 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-3:29 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 300 block of East Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-3:57 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 5700 block of state Route 274 in New Bremen.

-12:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.

-9:32 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 200 block of Pike Street in Anna.

-:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-9:15 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation in the 17400 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

-7:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 9600 block of County Road 23.

-6:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 19000 block of Deweese Road.

-3:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 4800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-5:55 a.m.to 5:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

