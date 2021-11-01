Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-11:47 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 400 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Jackson Center.
-10:29 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 4600 block of Russia Houston Road.
SUNDAY
-7:22 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at Museum and Lockport Trails in Piqua.
-11:33 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6000 block of Wright Puthoff Road.
SATURDAY
-10:58 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2000 block of West Russell Road.
Village log
SUNDAY
-10:54 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 3800 block of Newport Road in Fort Loramie.
-4:20 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.
-12:50 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive in Fort Loramie.
SATURDAY
-9:58 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
FRIDAY
-3:29 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 300 block of East Canal Street in Port Jefferson.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-2:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-3:57 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 5700 block of state Route 274 in New Bremen.
-12:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.
-9:32 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 200 block of Pike Street in Anna.
-:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to one call.
SATURDAY
-9:15 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation in the 17400 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.
-7:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 9600 block of County Road 23.
-6:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 19000 block of Deweese Road.
-3:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 4800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
-5:55 a.m.to 5:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.