Police log

MONDAY

-8:16 p.m.: assault. Durant Edward Peters, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-6:54 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-3:55 p.m.: barking dog. Rita Kay Smith, 63, of Sidney, was issued a summons on barking dog MM/unnecessary noise (residence) MM charges.

-12:30 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-12:26 p.m.: warrant. Sondra Kay Deal, 59, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:26 p.m.: warrant. James Daniel Cornett, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:04 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Karen Avenue.

-1:09 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:20 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-3:05 to 7:31 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.