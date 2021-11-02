Village log

TUESDAY

-8:20 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10300 block of Block Fox Trail in Piqua.

MONDAY

-10:52 p.m.: drunk. A drunk individual was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-10:38 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 8700 block of state Route 274.

Crashes

Sabrina Marie Black, 22, of Piqua, was cited with speed limits – assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:57 p.m.

Black was traveling eastbound on state Route 274 when she failed to stop and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Chloe Elizabeth Bornhorst, 17, of New Bremen.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:32 a.m.

Anne M. Stammen, 59, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Wright Puthoff Road when she went off the right side of the roadway, over corrected and went off the left side of the roadway, then went off the right side and hit a tree.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:24 a.m. to 1:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-3:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

