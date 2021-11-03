Warrant issued for jury trial no show

SIDNEY — Jesse James Alexander, 26, at large, failed to appear on Nov. 2, 2021 for his jury trial in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. He had been released on a bond of $5,000, having put 10 percent of the amount down. The court ruled that he forfeits the $500 and that he owes the balance remaining for a total of $5,000. The court also issued a warrant for his arrest.

Alexander is charged with three fifth degree felonies for drug possession and a third degree felony, tampering with evidence. On or about April 13, 2020, he allegedly concealed three bags of pills filled with Flualprazolam, a synthetic tranquilizer, and one bag of powder (cocaine) in his body cavity.