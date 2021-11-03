Police log

TUESDAY

-9:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Brandt Mathis Kellem, 28, at large, was arrested on disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges.

-4:39 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-2:17 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:11 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-12:54 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at Mutual Federal Savings on Michigan Street.

-11:08 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of King Street.

-10:36 a.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-9:58 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-8:12 a.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 200 block of South West Avenue.

Crashes

Jeramie W. Wilson, 42, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:37 p.m.

Wilson was traveling southbound on Second Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Park Street and hit the driver’s side of the westbound vehicle on Park Street that was driven by Jacob S. Waters, 18, of Sidney. Water’s vehicle then spun around and hit a pole at the intersection with his passenger’s side.

• Christopher Scott Close, 43, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:45 p.m.

Close was traveling eastbound on East Ruth Street when he failed to yield to and struck the northbound on North Main Avenue that was driven by David D. DeLand, 36, of Tipp City.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm

-12:08 a.m. to 3:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

TUESDAY

-5:25 to 7:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-7:01 a.m. to 8:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.