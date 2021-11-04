Police log

THURSDAY

-1:45 a.m.: warrant. Danielle Nicole Bailey, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-11:56 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at the Arrowhead Apartments on Arrowhead Drive.

-11:03 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported on Interstate 75 at mile marker 92.

-7:36 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the police department on West Court Street.

-3:44 p.m.: warrant. Clara Jean Kaufmann, 35, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:13 p.m.: threats. Threats were reported at the Shelby County Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue.

-2:01 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Epic Vapes on Michigan Street.

-10:28 a.m.: bad checks. Bad checks was reported at Sidney Dental on North Vandemark Road in Sidney.

Crashes

David M. Cassada, 36, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead and issued a summons for an OVI after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:37 p.m.

Cassada was traveling northbound on Highland Avenue at the light at Campbell Road when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was was driven by Ricky D. Jones, 60, of Sidney.

• Maleta K. Smith, 59, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

Smith had been stopped facing the west on Campbell Road when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was was driven by William J. Hawk, 45, of Sidney.

• Angela M. Mosler, 47, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:10 p.m.

Mosler was traveling eastbound on Kossuth Street when she failed to yield the right of way when turning right to the northbound vehicle on state Route 29 that was driven by James E. Windsor, 36, of Sidney.

• Justin L. Aselage, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:16 a.m.

Aselage was traveling eastbound on East Clay Street when he struck the mirror of a legally parked vehicle that is owned by Ke’Shone M. Johnson, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.