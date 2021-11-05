Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:42 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-10:08 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1200 block of Fairington Road in Sidney.

-5:43 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in in the 20600 block of state Route 706 in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-5:04 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 15900 block of Staley Road in Botkins.

-3:02 p.m.: burglary. Burglary was reported in the 100 block of Oakwood Drive in Fort Loramie.

-3 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 4800 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

