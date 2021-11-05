Police log
THURSDAY
-4 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 100 block of East North Street.
-1:20 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in th3 500 block of South Highland Avenue.
-12:27 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Village Green Drive.
-7:13 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 400 block of East Court Street.
-6:37 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at the Old Wash House on East Court Street.
-12:16 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-7:34 to 9:56 a.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.
-7:20 to 9:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-8:43 a.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to a fire call.
-2:49 a.m. to 10:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
WEDNESDAY
-3:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to a fire call.
-8:38 a.m. to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls;
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.