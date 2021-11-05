Police log

THURSDAY

-4 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 100 block of East North Street.

-1:20 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in th3 500 block of South Highland Avenue.

-12:27 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Village Green Drive.

-7:13 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-6:37 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at the Old Wash House on East Court Street.

-12:16 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:34 to 9:56 a.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to two fire calls.

-7:20 to 9:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-8:43 a.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to a fire call.

-2:49 a.m. to 10:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to a fire call.

-8:38 a.m. to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls;

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

