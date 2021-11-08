Police log

MONDAY

-7:18 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Auto Tech Automotive Repair Center on Fair Road.

-4:17 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Oak Avenue.

-1:38 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at at Sixth Avenue at West Russell Road.

SUNDAY

-9:46 p.m.: warrant. Kyle Michael Emans, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:25 p.m.: warrant. Johathan Jordan Hanna, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:58 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-10:57 a.m.: warrant. Erin N. Lake, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:15 to 10:19 a.m.: trespassing. Two tresspassing incidents were reported at a property in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Justin Ray DeVault, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-8:13 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:30 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Karoc Marathon gas station on West Hoewisher Road.

-1:22 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:56 p.m.: shots heard. Gun shots were reported heard in the 1500 block of Cardo Road.

-9:35 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:39 p.m.: warrant. Melissa A. Stanely, 44, of Sidney, was issued a summons for a warrant.

-3:08 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at the Hometown Urgent Care on Michigan Street.

-1:03 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of Pike Street.

-12:04 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

Crashes

Chad R. Jettinghoff, 29, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:24 a.m.

Jettinghoff was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street near North Wagner Avenue when he told police, because of the sun in his eyes, he did not realize the vehicle in front of him, driven by Jennifer M. Ritchie, 34, of Sidney, had slowed down. Once he realized this, he swerved left but collided with Richie’s vehicles’ the left rear quarter panel, causing damage.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:32 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire alarms.

-1:18 a.m. to 4:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-9:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:27 p.m.: fire investigation. Fierfighters conducted a fire investigation.

-12:39 a.m. to 8:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

-4:13 a.m. to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a call.

-9:32 a.m. to 10:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.