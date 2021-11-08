Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-2:26 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 500 block of Second Avenue in Sidney.

-12:47 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-8:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 21600 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 11900 block of Baker Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:37 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 19300 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.

-2:14 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 200 block of Emerald Court in Anna.

SATURDAY

-3:28 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Anna.

FRIDAY

-5:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 6800 block of Main Street in Pemberton.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:28 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 800 block Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-7:01 to 10:18 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-1:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 6800 block of Miami Shelby West Road.

-12:34 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm in the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

-9:36 a.m. to 8:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-3:28 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 100 block on Interstate 75.

-12:18 a.m.to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-9:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-5:30 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 12000 block of Cemetary Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

