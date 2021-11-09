Police log

MONDAY

-6:51 a.m.: public indecency. Public indecency was reported in the 200 block of King Court.

-11:52 a.m.: driving under the influence. Amber Kelly Burks, 37, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-8:30 a.m.: warrant. Amber Nichole Atkinson, 32, of Kenton, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-3:10 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:38 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Amos Memorial Library on East North Street.

-2:04 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-1:58 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-11:52 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

