Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:30 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 274 at Interstate 75.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:07 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Main Street at Mill Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:40 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the unit block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

MONDAY

-3:29 to 6:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

A fully engulfed garage was quickly put out by Fort Loramie firefighters on South Main Street in Fort Loramie around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. A section of Main Street was closed while the fire was put out. The Minster Fire Department also responded and Fort Loramie police helped block roads. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_SDN111021GarageFire.jpg A fully engulfed garage was quickly put out by Fort Loramie firefighters on South Main Street in Fort Loramie around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. A section of Main Street was closed while the fire was put out. The Minster Fire Department also responded and Fort Loramie police helped block roads. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.