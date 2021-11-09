Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-12:30 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 274 at Interstate 75.
Village log
TUESDAY
-11:07 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Main Street at Mill Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:40 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the unit block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.
MONDAY
-3:29 to 6:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
A fully engulfed garage was quickly put out by Fort Loramie firefighters on South Main Street in Fort Loramie around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. A section of Main Street was closed while the fire was put out. The Minster Fire Department also responded and Fort Loramie police helped block roads.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.