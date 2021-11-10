SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

• Keyeriaa Marie Baker, 31, of Troy, Alabama, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Emma Gabrielle Freytag, 21, of Anna, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Emani Jesus Garcia, 23, of Lexington, Kentucky, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Philip R. Macias, 49, of Sidney, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Zachary Donald Sams, 32, of Rockford, charged with driver’s seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Cynthia Arnett Scott, 70, of Detroit, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Luke S. Meyer, 28, of Degraff, charged with driver’s seat belt violation, $122 fine.

• Eric C. Simmons, Jr., 28, of Dayton, charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, $363 fine.

• David L. Scholl, 66, of Sidney, charged with obedience to traffic control, $136 fine.

• Bryan D. Hirn, 34, of Minster, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Linda J. Burroughs, 74, of Sidney, charged with not driving within lanes, $136 fine.

• Jeremiah Collins, 43, of Sidney, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Cory A. Lininger, 27, of Jackson Center, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Heather Nicole Pollard, 41, of Piqua, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Jessica A. Snyder, 37, of Sidney, charged with driving under suspension, $388 fine.

• Fredrick Perkins, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Andrea M. Rinaldi, 33, of Sidney, charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Blaker Arthur Presser, 18, of Sidney, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Shawn Martin, 39, of Wapakoneta, charged with driving under suspension (with a child support restriction) and contempt of court, $161 fine.

• Andrew P. Jimenez, 37, of Sidney, charged with right of way stop/yield sign, $136 fine.

• Paul W. Jordan, 39, of Wapakoneta, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Cari B. Noah, 44, of Sidney, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Parker Young, 18, of Sidney, charged with driving under suspension, $363 fine.

• Trent Edward Stearns, 33, of Sidney, charged with driving under suspension, case dismissed.

• Derek Whitt, 29, of Urbana, charged with failure to reinstate license and contempt of court, $161 fine.

• Katherine Rose Briggs, 26, of Sidney, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Barbara G. Brandewie, 58, of Minster, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Timothy Browning, 48, of Sidney, charged with prohibited parking places at 728 S. Miami Ave., $76 fine.