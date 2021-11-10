Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:27 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2000 block of Gearhart Road.

TUESDAY

-4:13 p.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported violated in the 10800 block of Schenk Road in Sidney.

-3:53 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 3700 block of County Road 25A.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:19 a.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported violated in the 300 block of North Third Street in Anna.

-9:15 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:20 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-5:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.