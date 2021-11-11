SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

• Taylor Beverly, 23, of Sidney, charged with prohibited parking places at 110 W. Court Street, $76 fine.

• Brian M. Curtner, 36, of Sidney, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Brandon J. Miller, 35, of Bradford, charged with violating roadside park hours, $76 fine.

• Joseph William Erskine, 19, of Jackson Center, charged with prohibited snowmobiles, $180 fine.

• George Batiu, 69, of Franklin, Michigan, charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.

• Maleena Ann Young, 26, of Sidney, charged with speeding, $175 fine.

• Stacy A. Wilson, 38, of Sidney, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Keith Andrew Henderson, 57, of Cincinnati, charged with speeding (94 mph in a 55 mph), $255 fine.

• Charles Agnew, 30, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Skylar Michelle Albers, 20, of Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Ryan Kenneth Burtch, 40, of Cincinnati, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Kameron Kraig Wilson, 20, of Troy, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Rebecca Ann Baumer, 37, of Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Mark Westerheide, 62, of Fort Loramie, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• DE Vante M. Horton, 19, of Lima, charged with speeding (91 mph in a 70 mph), $175 fine.

• Maxwell David Vincent, 22, of Lebanon, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Toby Michael Stewart, 51, of Bellefontaine, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Tommy R. Beaver, 47, of Piqua, charged with speeding (82 mph in a 55 mph), $205 fine.

• Dylan Charles Seiler, 20, of Delaware, charged with following too closely/assured clear distance violation, $105 fine.

• Neil James Schwieterman, 30, of Columbus, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Maria C. Ponce, 58, of Fort Loramie, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Daniel Bensman, 46, of Sidney, charged with a reasonable control violation, $130 fine, $70 bond. (The bond was returned). Driver lost control on wet pavement traveling north on I-75, striking the median’s cable barrier.

• Phillip A. Moon, 49, of Sidney, charged with passing on the right, $136 fine.

• Owen K. Moorman, 21, of Sidney, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Luke B. Greve, 42, of Wapakoneta, charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Caley Nicole Riggs, 35, of Piqua, charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

• Natalie Y. Messer, 20, of Plymouth, Michigan, charged with speeding (85 mph in a 70 mph), pleaded guilty to an amended charge of slightly lower speed (74 mph in a 70 mph) and zero points, $255 fine.

• Jason C. Hill, 47, of Piqua, charged with speeding (70 mph in a 55 mph), $141 fine.

• Susan G. Eilerman, 79, of Fort Loramie, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Justin W. Kemp, 29, of Versailles, charged with speeding (71 mph in a 55 mph), $141 fine.

• Timothy G. Mccabe, 59, of Canton, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Stephanie M. Ortiz, 31, of San Antonio, Texas, charged with speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph), $141 fine.