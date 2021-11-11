Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:03 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person/vehicle was reported at Marco’s Pizza on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:13 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of Hall Avenue.

-3 to 3:01 p.m.: fight. Two fights in progress were reported in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

-1:53 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at A1 Tire & Auto on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:22 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Cooper Auto on Fair Road.

-11:54 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 200 block of North Main Avenue.

-11:23 a.m.: warrant. Edward D. Forbes, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:42 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person/vehicle was reported at Flanagan Sports Complex on Riverside Drive.

-12:21 a.m.: warrant. Jack Duckro II, 31, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:32 p.m.: animal issue. Firefighters responded to an animal problem.

-6:05 a.m. to 7:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

