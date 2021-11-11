Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:23 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9300 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-1:35 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 19300 block of Fledderjohn Road.

-1:21 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

-12:23 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 2300 block of River Road.

WEDNESDAY

-3:44 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 47 at Herring Road in Sidney.

-5:20 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Johnston Place in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:09 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18300 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

-11:16 a.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down at Houston and Pampel Roads.

WEDNESDAY

-3:16 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5500 block of Wierwille Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:45 p.m.: lines down. A crash with injuries was reported in the 19100 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

–2:19 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:56 to 9:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.