Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:29 a.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 4400 block of Childrens Home Road in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:05 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-7:33 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 10400 block of Seminole Trail.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:36 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-3:29 a.m. to 7:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

