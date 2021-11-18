Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:02 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-3:24 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at Linden Avenue at Park Street.

-10:58 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Shelby County Counseling on East Court Street.

-10:28 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-9:08 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of Summit Street.

Crashes

Chad J. Robbins, 38, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:25 a.m.

Robbins was traveling northbound in the 100 block of Main Avenue in the right lane when he attempted to change lanes into the left lane and did not see and hit the northbound vehicle in the left lane on Main Avenue that was driven by Nicholas C. Johnson, 22, of Sidney.

• Vera Hook, 57, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:54 a.m.

Hook was traveling westbound on Court Street at West Avenue when she hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was was driven by Jimmy D. Pultz, 38, of Sidney. The collision caused Pultz’s vehicle to push into the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Omer E. Barker, 48, of Pemberton.

• Jimmy Dean Pultz, 38, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:53 a.m.

Pultz was traveling westbound on Court Street at West Avenue when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was was driven by Omer E. Barker, 48, of Sidney.

• Austin W. Slife, 26, of St. Marys, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Slife was traveling eastbound on Hoewisher Road when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was was driven by Pamela J. Dixon, 57, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:42 to 6:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-5:59 to 6:54 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.