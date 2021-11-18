Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:06 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 18800 block of McCloskey Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:35 a.m.: school bus passing. A driver was cited after a school bus passing was reported in the 2700 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-6:21 a.m.: suspicious person. An adult was arrested after a suspicious was reported in the 4400 block of state Route 705 in Fort Loramie.

-12:29 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–11:19 to 9:18 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:15 to 7:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

