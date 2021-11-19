Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:20 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road in Sidney.

-8:53 a.m.: CPO violation. A protection order was reported in the 9000 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-6:31 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was arrested.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:28 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6500 block of Wells Road in Minster.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:15 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-3:29 a.m. to 9:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-8:40 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 300 East State Street in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

