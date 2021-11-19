Police log

FRIDAY

-12:35 a.m.: warrant. William Bradley Emerson, 21, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:04 a.m.: complicity. Rosemarie Sue Hensley, 42, of Sidney, was issued a summons on complicity charges.

-12:04 a.m.: making false alarms. Tiffany J. Hines, 31, of Sidney, was issued a summons on making false alarms charges.

THURSDAY

-8:04 a.m.: burglary. A burglary in progress was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-7:15 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-4:37 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2300 block of Aldrin Avenue.

-4:27 p.m.: unauthorized use. Dennis Lee Fries Jr., 52, at large, was arrested on unauthorized use of motor vehicle charges.

-3:52 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-1:51 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at the Dawg Pound Lounge on North Vandemark Road.

-11:22 a.m.: violate protection order. Nicole June Wineinger, 32, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a protection order violation.

-10:42 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Stewart Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

–9:18 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to structure fire rekindling.

-2:29 a.m. to 8:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

