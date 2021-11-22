Grand jury issues multiple felony indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for felonies that included assault, drug possession and drug trafficking, driving under the influence, forgery, receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with order or signal of an officer, and failure to appear. The grand jury met Thursday, Nov. 18.

Stephen M. Hall, 41, of Sidney was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, that occurred on or about Sept. 23, 2021.

Robert W. Tillman, 24, of Anna, was indicted on two third-degree felonies: having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine). On or about Oct. 28, 2021, Tillman allegedly shot himself in the left hand while having prior convictions. Between 2018 and 2019, Tillman was convicted on three separate fifth-degree felony drug possession charges, including cocaine in 2018, Alprazolam (Xanax) and Methamphetamine in 2019, as well as one third-degree felony drug charge for Methamphetamine possession.

Cole Winston Johns, 24, of Sidney, was indicted for failure to comply with order or signal of an officer, a third-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On or about Nov. 3, 2021, Johns was allegedly driving his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. When an officer signaled for him to stop his vehicle, but instead of doing so, he allegedly fled at excessive speed, ran several stop signs and red lights, ans well as crossed over marked lanes, causing risk of serious injury to people and property.

Frederick C. Pierce, 45, of Sidney, was indicted for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Oct. 28, 2021, Pierce was alleged to have knowingly possessed a stolen 2008 Ford Ranger pick-up truck.

Karen S. Schloss, 55, of Sidney, was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and two counts of possession of drugs, each being fifth-degree felonies. On or about Nov. 3, 2021, Schloss allegedly prepared bags of Methamphetamine for sale and possessed cocaine and Fentanyl.

Kyra R. McClain, 18, at large, was indicted on seven drug trafficking charges which all allegedly occurred on May 19, 2021. These include six indictments for trafficking in drugs (Tramadol, heroin, and Fentanyl), each being a fifth-degree felony, and one indictment for aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.

Tiffany Ann Fugate, 23, of Sidney, was indicted for possession of drugs (Fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony, which allegedly occurred on Oct. 25, 2021.

Wayman Franklin Barker, 38, of Dayton, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. On or about March 22, 2021, Barker allegedly forged another person’s signature on their check without their permission.

Craig A. Wagner, 39, of Sidney, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, each being a fifth-degree felony. On or about Feb. 9, 2021, Wagner allegedly possessed a pipe and bindle for abusing Methamphetamine, as well as methamphetamine.

Mason Brown, 25, at large, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On or about Sept. 14, 2021, Brown allegedly beat a woman with his fists on her face, breaking several bones.

Joshua Moorman, 18, of Sidney, was indicted for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer, a third-degree felony. On or about Nov. 16, 2021, Moorman allegedly possessed a stolen black 2004 Jeep, and when police signaled him to stop, he instead fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph, ran stop signs, and weaved through traffic.

Demetric D. Vance, 24, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On or about May 5, 2021, Vance allegedly was in possession of Oxycodone.

Mark A. Drake II, 25, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On or about May 5, 2021, Drake allegedly was in possession of Oxycodone.

Jonathan Rashad Rivers, 35, at large, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Oct. 25, 2021 Rivers failed to appear for his final pretrial conference. The conference was in relation to a case where, on or about June 3, 2020, Rivers allegedly brought illegal drugs (Tramadol, Cocaine, and Fentanyl) into the Shelby County Jail, a third-degree felony. Rivers was previously convicted on Nov. 9, 2019, of the reduced charge of attempted counterfeiting, a fifth-degree felony, where he was sentenced to 11 months in prison and a discretionary probation of up to three years.

Jonathan Medina, 34, at large, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Oct. 8, 2021 Medina failed to report to a status conference. The conference was in relation to a case where on Oct. 25, 2021, Medina entered a plea of guilty for possession of drugs (Fentanyl) on or about July 27, 2021, a fifth-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. Previously, Medina had been convicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for possession of a compound containing Fentanyl, a third-degree felony.

Tammy R. Liles, 44, of Port Jefferson, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Oct. 27, 2021, Liles failed to report to sentencing after having been released on her own recognizance. She was scheduled to appear for a casefor sentencing relating to a case where she pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, 2021 to the lesser charge of attempted trafficking of drugs, a fifth-degree felony carrying a maximum sentence of one year in prison and $2,500 in fines. However, her guilty plea specifies that no prison sentence is required or presumed. Liles had originally been charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine) on or about June 1, 2020, a fourth-degree felony.

Savannha S. White, 25, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Nov. 8, 2021, White failed to report to a status conference. The conference related to a case against her where on or about May 29, 2021, White allegedly committed two felony charges (grand theft of an automobile, a fourth-degree felony, and theft of tools, a fifth-degree felony), along with one misdemeanor charge (criminial damaging by spray-painting the victim’s vehicle, a second-degree misdemeanor).

Amber K. Burks, also known as Amber Long, 37, of Sidney, was indicted for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a fourth-degree felony, and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. On or about Nov. 8, 2021, Burks allegedly drove a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and while her license was under suspension. Burks was previously convicted of or pleaded guilty to three previous violations within the last 10 years for the same offense in the Sidney Municipal Court. The first DUI indictment and guilty plea occurred in 2015, where Long was sentenced to 15 days in jail but could be released after 5 days with the successful completion of a 72-hour intervention program, payment of $375, driver’s license suspension for 180 days, and up to one year of probation. The second DUI indictment and guilty plea occurred in 2016, where Long was sentenced to 20 days in jail (amended to 10 if all fines were paid in full), a fine of $600, driver’s license suspension of 365 days, and up to one year of probation. Long was indicted and pleaded no contest to her third DUI charge in 2019 when she was sentenced to two years of probation and required to complete counseling and 180 days on an alcohol monitor (in which violation of the probation or its requirements would result in one year in jail), as well as $850 in fines.