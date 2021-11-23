Police log

MONDAY

-6:54 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at D&S Trailer Park on Fourth Avenue.

-6:05 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-5:22 p.m.: warrant. Tiffany Ann Fugate, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:18 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at Chase Bank on Michigan Street.

-2 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-1:16 to 2:18 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-1:09 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Burkes on Michigan Street.

-10:56 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Freisthler Paving Inc. on Campbell Road.

Crashes

Cheryl A. Fortney, 57, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:43 p.m.

Fortney was facing the east on state Route 47 and was attempting to turn left onto the Interstate 75 on ramp when she turned in front of the westbound vehicle on a yellow light on state Route 47 that was driven by Dylan S. Jones, 29, of Sidney, causing a collision.

• Samantha L. Hentrich, 21, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9 a.m.

Hentrick was traveling northwest on Colonial Drive when she side-swiped the parked and unoccupied vehicle in the 1100 block of Colonial Drive that is owned by Ivy Welsh, of Sidney.

• Levitta Barnes, 21, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:17 p.m.

Barnes was traveling southbound on Addy Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a utility pole, causing disabling damage to her vehicle.

Her black 2018 GMC Acadia was towed from the scene by Rose’s.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

