Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:19 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-9:50 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 11600 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

-5:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of a subject with a gun at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75, but found nothing.

-12:58 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of River Road.

TUESDAY

-7:37 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-7:31 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on I-75 at mile marker 86.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:32 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the unit block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

WEDNESDAY

-3:19 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Borchers Street in Russia.

-9:07 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

TUESDAY

-3:56 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 13500 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:26 a.m. to 1:04 p.m.:medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 60.

-5:04 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a field fire at mile marker 94 on I-75.

-3:23 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-1:41 p.m.: fire. A miscellaneous fire was reported in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-1:11 p.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported in the 15300 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-8:46 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation in the 400 block of James Street in Jackson Center.

TUESDAY

-5:10 p.m.: crash with injuries. Crews responded to reports of a crash at mile marker 107 on I-75.

-9:06 to 11:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

