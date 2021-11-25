Police log

TUESDAY

-11:37 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-4:47 p.m.: warrant. Sterling Lee Freeman, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on two warrants.

-2:52 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of drugs in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-11:30 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

-10:23 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of Ronan Street.

-7:53 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Holiday Inn Express on Folkerth Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:23 to 3:43 a.m. : medical. Medics responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-2:51 to 7:52 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-11:25 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-3:37 a.m. to 9:05 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-9:41 a.m. to 5:44 p.m. : medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.