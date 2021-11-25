SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Nicholas Caldwell, 18, of Covington, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas Andrew Camp, 30, of Florence, Kentucky, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan Roth Childs, 37, of McMinnville, Tennessee, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nchakou Daboiko, 29, of Alpharetta, Georgia, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael J. Huelskamp, 69, of Sidney, charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Rachel Ann Higginbotham, 52, of Riverview, Florida, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Porsha Alexandria Hicks, 39, of Birmingham, Alabama, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Troy Victor Hess, 19, of Coldwater, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kennesha Lanae Gregory, 25, of Toledo, charged with speeding (92 mph in a 70 mph), $175 fine.

Waithera Gideon Wakori, 40, of Helena, Alabama, charged with failure to maintain reasonable control after crashing a Freightliner semi-truck while driving northbound on I-75 at night on wet pavement (no injuries), $130 fine.

April Dawn McIntire, 40, of Huntsville, charged with driving with an expired license, $136 fine.

Zakariah Latoya Unique Pauling, 23, of Smyrna, Georgia, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Murad Mansoor Mohammed Ismael, 38, of Hamtramck, Michigan, was initially charged with failure to maintain reasonable control after crashing a Freightliner semi-truck while driving southbound on I-75 at night on dry pavement (no injuries) but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of lighted lights required, $255 fine.

Denny R. Lambdin, 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, but the case was dismissed after successfully completing the License Intervention Program, $111 fine.

Sarah Hollar, 41, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel Chapman Flay, 24, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Domenick Esposito, 74, of Delray Beach, Florida, was charged with driving in marked lanes while traveling northbound on I-75, $130 fine.

Jayne Ann Erwin, 57, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John R. Ellison, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason M. Hufford, 40, of Piqua, was charged with failure to reinstate license and did not qualify for the License Intervention Program, $388 fine.

Taylor Elizabeth Dahlinghaus, 26, of Minster, was charged with driving while texting, $261 fine.

Mary Rose Magdadaro Bunner, 33, of Jackson Center, was charged with one charge of driving in marked lanes while traveling northbound on I-75, along with a second charge of distracted driving enhancement that was dismissed after successfully completing a distracted driving course, $230 fine.

Samantha Dyanne Phyillaier, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, $136 fine.

Brandy Lee Lewis, 42, of Piqua, was charged with speeding (55 mph in a 35 mph), $141 fine.

Paige Elizabeth Prikkel, 20, of Oakwood, was charged with speeding (94 mph in a 70 mph), $175 fine.