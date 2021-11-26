SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Sarah Marie Baumer, 29, of Minster, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control after crashing her white 2013 Nissan during a rainy day on wet pavement while traveling southbound I-75 (no injuries), $130 fine.

Briana M. Zeller, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license, $136 fine.

Keith A. Bey, 55, of Sidney, was charged with backing his vehicle into another, resulting in an accident that caused property damage; Bey backed up from a parking stall into State Route 29 (North Main Ave.) and struck another vehicle traveling northbound along that road in a business area during a period of moderate traffic, $136 fine.

Jessica R. Hull, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, causing an accident (no injuries), when her gray 2007 Chevy SUV rear-ended another vehicle at the Fourth Ave. intersection traffic light while both vehicles were traveling eastbound on State Route 47 (West Court Street) near in Sidney, $136 fine.

Donavon J. Azbill, 21, was charged with driving under suspension and qualified for the License Intervention Program, $111 fine.

Jeremy B. Schellhouse, 42, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Herbert Neves, 55, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Xavier Guzman, 24, of Troy, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control when he crashed (no injury) the red 2016 Hundai he was driving on wet pavement in the rain while traveling northbound on I-75, $130 fine.

Nicholas A. Boos, 36, of Sidney, was charged with one count of failure to reinstate license for which he qualified for the License Intervention program, and one count of expired plates, $111 fine, and $625 reinstatement fee to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Thomas W. Goff, 65, of Versailles, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance when he crashed his beige 1997 Chevy Suburban into another vehicle; the other vehicle was stopped with its turn signal on and he apparently looked away or was distracted and rear-ended it while traveling in a rural area along State Route 66 near Basinburg, $136 fine.

Robert P. McReynolds, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mitchell R. Romanowski, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael B. March, 46, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Crystal L. Donahue, 60, of Sidney, was charged with driving with an expired driver’s license, $136 fine.

Shane M. Noe, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving with expired plates, $136 fine.

Derrick G. Patrick, 54, of Kettering, was charged with driving with expired plates, $136 fine.

Robert Schoch-Mann, 59, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda M. Kennon, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license or an expired license, $186 fine.

Moussa Ba, 23, of Sidney, was charged with one count of driving without a license, one count of driving within lanes or continuous lines, and one count of speeding, $318 fine.

David Lee Walker, 32, of Sidney, was charged with one count of driving under suspension (12-points) and one count of probation violation, $538 fine.